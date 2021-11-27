Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Expands By 971.4%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 43,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Get Renault alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RNLSY. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.