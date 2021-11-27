UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $44.16. 583,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,418. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

