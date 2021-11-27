Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,722.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $13,722.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.31 or 0.00392983 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00015357 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $681.94 or 0.01244689 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.