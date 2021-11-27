Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNZL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

LON:BNZL traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,835 ($37.04). 905,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,614.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,522.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,875 ($37.56). The firm has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

