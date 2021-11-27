Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. 228,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,603. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.