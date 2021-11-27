Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,283 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 84,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

CVX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.