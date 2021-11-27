The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

