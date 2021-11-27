Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $75.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,415,000 after acquiring an additional 76,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.74. The company has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

