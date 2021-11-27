Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 863,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 370,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 241,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.