Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $246.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

