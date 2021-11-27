The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

