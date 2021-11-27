National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Shares of EYE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 478,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,494. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.