National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.
Shares of EYE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 478,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,494. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
