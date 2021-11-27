$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $336.00 million. Okta reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Okta stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.69. 920,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.35. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

