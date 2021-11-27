Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

