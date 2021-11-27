Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.60. 7,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $153.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

