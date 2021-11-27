Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Expands By 2,429.4%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 2,429.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BKBEF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,839. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

