Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PFBX stock remained flat at $$16.20 during trading hours on Friday. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

