International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

