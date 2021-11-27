Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $689,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $199.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average is $226.24. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.