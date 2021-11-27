Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. 12,874,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600,631. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

