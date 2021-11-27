Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.66. 2,389,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,246. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

