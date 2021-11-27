Brokerages Set Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) PT at $26.00

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 306,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,222. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.