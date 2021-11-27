Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $31.30 or 0.00057196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $357.53 million and $15.71 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001694 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003499 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010019 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 602.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009906 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

