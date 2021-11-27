Linear Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $214.89 million and $29.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

