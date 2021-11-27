Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

