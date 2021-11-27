Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

