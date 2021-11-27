Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 678,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leju stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 27,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

