Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The company has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

