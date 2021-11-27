Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 283,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 972,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 757,406 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAS remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,268. Cascade Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

