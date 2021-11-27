Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

