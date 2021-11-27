Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,501,937 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,508. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

