Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of FICO traded down $7.75 on Friday, reaching $345.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.61. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

