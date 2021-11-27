Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ALOT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,015. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 23.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.