NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

