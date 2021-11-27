Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires 235,669 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 235,669 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 6.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $354,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

