Arlington Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 502.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $389.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.36 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

