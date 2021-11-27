Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,048,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,696,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

