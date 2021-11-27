Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,359. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.