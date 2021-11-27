G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the October 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter worth $2,805,000.

GGGVU remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

