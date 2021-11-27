Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $117.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $439.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $440.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $529.10 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $531.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,151,175. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.22. 213,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -217.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $128.96.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

