ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

NYSE:FORG traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $674,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

