Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ CME traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. 1,006,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a 12 month low of $172.95 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

