Step Finance (STEP) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

