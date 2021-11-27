Lathrop Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.