DNB Asset Management AS Has $104.15 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $104,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

