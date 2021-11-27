Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

