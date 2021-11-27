Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average of $190.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

