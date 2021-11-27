Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 121,860 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.