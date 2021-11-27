Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. 15,887,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

