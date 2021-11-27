Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

